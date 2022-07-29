Latest Weather Blog
Woman stabbed deputy, left two children in car after fleeing from traffic stop
ST. MARTINVILLE - A woman left two children in her car and fled from a sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop, stabbing him before she was arrested.
Late Wednesday morning, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "suspicious individual" knocking on a home door and asking the residents for a gun. Deputies arrived and stopped a vehicle in the area.
During the stop, a woman, identified as Ashley Burton, 26, fled on foot. She left two children inside the car. Deputies chased her for a short time and upon her apprehending, Burton stabbed a deputy with a knife.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released shortly after.
Trending News
Burton was arrested and booked with several charges, including trespassing, battery and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and simple criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Outages reported in BR neighborhood after 18-wheeler knocks down power lines off...
-
Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot...
-
Police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car on Highland...
-
CATS board unwilling to interview after Metro Council decision to investigate
-
LSU looking to the future after wrapping up Kirby Smith demolition
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West