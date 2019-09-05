Woman sought in hot check case

GONZALES - Police asked for the public's help identifying a woman who passed a counterfeit check in Gonzales last month.

Gonzales Police said the woman used a counterfeit check worth $325.45 at the Gonzales Walmart on Sept. 1.

They said the woman was alone, and left in a gray 2011-2014 year model Dodge Charger.

If anyone has information about this case or the woman's identity, contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.