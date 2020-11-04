53°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman shot Wednesday night on 74th Ave. in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot Wednesday night in East Baton Rouge.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the 2200 block of 74th Ave. at Pembroke St.
Officials say one woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney general drops case against former sheriff's captain after key witness refuses...
-
Casinos preparing for legalized sports betting in Louisiana
-
Baker police investigating bank robbery Wednesday
-
December runoff for EBR Mayor's race
-
Interview: Rep. Garret Graves on winning reelection to a fourth term