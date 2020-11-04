53°
Woman shot Wednesday night on 74th Ave. in East Baton Rouge

Wednesday, November 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot Wednesday night in East Baton Rouge.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the 2200 block of 74th Ave. at Pembroke St.

Officials say one woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

