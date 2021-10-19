Woman shot to death at Burbank Drive apartment complex near LSU

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed by gunfire Tuesday at an apartment complex along Burbank Drive, just minutes from LSU.

The shooting was first reported just before 1:30 p.m. at The Oliver apartments. Sources told WBRZ the woman was struck and killed at the complex.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person is detained, but the department has not released any further details.