Woman shot on Victoria Drive during Tuesday night domestic dispute

1 day 18 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, December 08 2020 Dec 8, 2020 December 08, 2020 8:00 PM December 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge.

Local police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Victoria Drive around 7 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident was one of domestic violence; a man shot a woman as they were leaving the residence.

The wounded woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

