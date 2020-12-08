Woman shot on Victoria Dr. Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge.

Both police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Victoria Drive around 7 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident was a domestic violence situation. A man shot a woman as they were exiting the residence.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story.