Woman shot on Victoria Dr. Tuesday night

Tuesday, December 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge.

Both police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Victoria Drive around 7 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident was a domestic violence situation. A man shot a woman as they were exiting the residence.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story.

