Woman shot on Victoria Dr. Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Tuesday night on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge.
Both police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Victoria Drive around 7 p.m.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident was a domestic violence situation. A man shot a woman as they were exiting the residence.
She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
This is a developing story.
