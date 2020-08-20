Woman shot in Washington state movie theater, man arrested

Image: www.kirotv.com

RENTON, Wash. - Police have arrested a man who told authorities he accidentally shot and injured a woman in a Washington state movie theater.



Authorities were called to the Regal Cinemas at The Landing in Renton Thursday shortly after 8 p.m. after a man appearing to be intoxicated fumbled with a gun and shot the woman during a showing of "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi."



Investigators believe the man and woman didn't know each other.



Police say the man returned to his home after the shooting and called 911, saying he had dropped his gun and the shooting was accidental.



Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday night the woman's condition was upgraded from critical to serious and she is expected to recover.