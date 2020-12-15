Woman shot in supermarket parking lot; suspected shooter arrested

GEISMAR - Authorities say a woman was shot after an argument broke out inside a car parked at a grocery store Tuesday evening.

The shooting was first reported around 5 p.m. at the Harvest Supermarket just off Old Jefferson Highway.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the victim was inside a car with two men, who began arguing. One of the men reportedly tried to shoot the other and hit the woman by mistake.

The sheriff's office said the woman, who was shot in the arm, then ran into the store looking for help. Paramedics arrived and took her to an area hospital.

Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.