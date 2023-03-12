80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman shot, hit by stray bullet while sitting in living room at Greenwell Plaza Apartments

Sunday, March 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hit by a stray bullet Saturday night while sitting in her living room, authorities say. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Greenwell Plaza Apartments around 9 p.m.

Officers said the woman was shot in the shoulder. Two other apartments had bullet holes as well. 

Police were unsure if the attack was targeted. 

