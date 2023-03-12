Woman shot, hit by stray bullet while sitting in living room at Greenwell Plaza Apartments

BATON ROUGE - A woman was hit by a stray bullet Saturday night while sitting in her living room, authorities say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at the Greenwell Plaza Apartments around 9 p.m.

Officers said the woman was shot in the shoulder. Two other apartments had bullet holes as well.

Police were unsure if the attack was targeted.