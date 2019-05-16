Latest Weather Blog
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Ogden Park area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment on South Acadian Thruway.
The shooting was first reported before 2 p.m. Wednesday on South Acadian near Wilshire Drive. Authorities confirm a woman was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
#BREAKING: Police are responding to a reported shooting at condo complex on S Acadian Thruway near Government Street. One person was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Another person appears to be detained in the back of a police unit. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/e7vgpDafnk— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 15, 2019
Police say the shooter, a black male suspect, was attempting to rob the victim. He fled the scene shortly after the incident. One man detained at the scene was being questioned by police.
