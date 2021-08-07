Woman shot by escaped juvenile inmate while picking up her grandchildren from school

HOUMA - A woman was shot while picking up her grandchildren from school on Friday.

Houma Police Department said a 60-year-old woman was shot by 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch outside Saint Francis de Sales School on August 6 around 1 p.m.

Officers said surveillance video showed Dotch parking his bicycle and walking toward the school armed. Dotch shot the woman in her lower torso and then ran back to his bicycle.

Officers reported that Dotch escaped from a juvenile detention center in Shreveport on June 16. Dotch has arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Houma Police Department said Dotch is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 1-800-743-7433.