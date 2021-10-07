86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman shot armed robber with his own gun during Facebook Marketplace meet-up

13 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 1:51 PM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was able to grab hold of a would-be robber's weapon and shoot him after he tried to steal her Xbox at gunpoint. 

The confrontation happened Sept. 28 after the womanwho was selling the game console over Facebookset up a meeting with 20-year-old Dane Johnson, according to The Advocate.

The victim told police that Johnson agreed to meet at her apartment on Mead Road when he got off work later that evening. When he showed up at the apartment complex, he approached the victim and allegedly held a gun to her head. 

The woman dropped the Xbox and fled to her vehicle. Johnson then allegedly picked up the console and began firing shots at her.

At some point, the woman was able to get hold of Johnson's weapon and fired back at him before fleeing in her vehicle and calling police. 

Police were later notified of a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds at Ochsner. Officers took photos of the man, and the woman was able to identify him as the man who attacked her. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days