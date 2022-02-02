69°
Woman shot and killed on Cadillac Street
BATON ROUGE - One woman was shot and killed along Cadillac Street Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the victim was dead when first responders arrived to the scene in othe 5900 block of Cadillac Street.
No more information was immediately available.
