96°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The woman who was sexually assaulted in 2015 on the campus of Stanford University by a college swimmer and read a powerful statement at his sentencing has revealed her identity.
Chanel Miller is known in legal proceedings as "Emily Doe." Her name was revealed Wednesday in a New York Times story and by "60 Minutes," which will air an interview with her Sunday.
The Associated Press does not normally identify victims of sex crimes. But Miller revealed her identity ahead of the Sept. 24 publishing of her memoir, "Know My Name."
Many people were enraged when her attacker Brock Turner was sentenced to only six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.
Judge Aaron Persky imposed the sentence and was recalled by voters. He was the first judge recalled in California since 1932.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign