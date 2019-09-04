Woman sexually assaulted at Stanford reveals her identity

Photo: penguin random house

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The woman who was sexually assaulted in 2015 on the campus of Stanford University by a college swimmer and read a powerful statement at his sentencing has revealed her identity.

Chanel Miller is known in legal proceedings as "Emily Doe." Her name was revealed Wednesday in a New York Times story and by "60 Minutes," which will air an interview with her Sunday.

The Associated Press does not normally identify victims of sex crimes. But Miller revealed her identity ahead of the Sept. 24 publishing of her memoir, "Know My Name."

Many people were enraged when her attacker Brock Turner was sentenced to only six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.

Judge Aaron Persky imposed the sentence and was recalled by voters. He was the first judge recalled in California since 1932.