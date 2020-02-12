Woman set on fire after hibachi grill 'explodes' at her birthday celebration

Photo: KATV

PARAGOULD, Ark. - A chef and a woman celebrating her 26th birthday were burned after a grill at a hibachi restaurant turned into a fireball.

Samantha Myers was at Kimono Japanese Steak House in Arkansas celebrating her birthday with family members Sunday. Myers said when they were eating lunch around a freshly cleaned grill, their chef drew a heart in flammable liquid. But when the chef held a flame to the grill, it exploded.

Both Myers and the chef were caught in the fire. Myers immediately ran to the restroom and splashed cold water on her face. While Myers was in the bathroom, her family asked for help but say they didn't receive any assistance from the restaurant employees.

Myers was treated at a hospital for first-degree burns on her face and second-degree burns on her neck and chest. The flames also burnt off her eyelashes and eyebrows and burned her hair.

"I just feel emotionally and physically drained," Myers said. "I'm tired, and I'm hurting pretty badly."