Woman sentenced for 50 years after killing ex-girlfriend in New Roads

NEW ROADS - A woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after she pled guilty to killing her ex-girlfriend, the West Baton Rouge District Attorney said.

Marian Williams was indicted for second-degree murder in the killing of Shaniqua Smith in an argument between the two at their Olinde Street residence in Aug. 2023.

Smith's body was found outside their trailer; Williams fled but left her cell phone and ID near the scene. She surrendered to law enforcement a month later after officers traced her to her hometown outside New Orleans.

Williams plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice.