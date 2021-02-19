Woman said she attacked sister with EpiPen because she's 'allergic to drunks'

Photo: WKMG

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida woman told police she stabbed her sister with an EpiPen after the two had drinks because she was "allergic to drunks."

WKMG reports police were responding to a 911 hang-up in a Naples, Florida neighborhood when they found Joanna Zielinski, 62, and her sister, who share a home together.

Zielinski's sister, the victim, told police the two had been having drinks that night, but Zielinski kept drinking after her sibling went to bed. The victim then said her sister "went crazy" and began stabbing her with an EpiPen, a medical device used to treat serious allergic reactions. The police report said Zielinski stabbed her sister several times, even leaving a welt on her thigh.

When questioned about the attack, Zielinski told police, “I’m allergic to drunks so I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore. What’s the big deal?”

Officials said the victim was not injected with any medication due to the way Zielinski was holding the device. They added that the EpiPen belonged to the suspect.

Records show Zielinski has a history of violence toward her sister, who decided to press charges after the most recent incident. Zielinski was booked on domestic violence charges.