Woman's tip prevents potential Kentucky school attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A New Jersey woman says she was "protecting my babies" when she contacted police about a Kentucky man accused of sending her harassing Facebook messages. Police say the tip helped prevent a potential school attack.
Koeberle Bull said Tuesday she had no idea her tip would lead to someone that police said had a gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and a "detailed plan of attack." In emailed comments, she said she was "just protecting my babies." She said the suspect, Dylan Jarrell, sent racially offensive comments aimed at her children, who are biracial.
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders says the police intervention saved lives. Sanders said last week the suspect "had it in his mind to go to schools and create havoc." Jarrell pleaded not guilty to terroristic threatening and harassing communications charges.
