Woman's remains found inside plastic container left in abandoned truck

February 01, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES - A woman's body was found stuffed inside a plastic container sitting in an abandoned pick-up truck over the weekend, according to Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's office said the grisly discovery was made Friday evening on a dead-end street near Bayou Narcisse Road. According to officials, someone came across the truck and was looking for valuables when he found the remains of the woman, who appeared to be in her 20s. 

On Tuesday, the department said investigators believe the woman died of an overdose and that her body was likely dumped there "out of fear."

The incident remains under investigation.

