Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account

BATON ROUGE - There's a money mystery after a woman's unemployment benefits were deposited in the wrong bank account. And following the money trail is turning out to be a big problem for the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Kennedy Browder has had a tough time reaching out to the unemployment office, and now— when she needs their help—she's hit a dead end. In November, Browder filed for unemployment benefits after she was furloughed from her LSU dining hall job.

"I hadn't heard anything back from them after the 21 day, and I contacted them again and they said it would be another 21 days because something was wrong. And then after that, I could never reach anyone," she said.

Fast forward to this month when Browder got a phone call from LWC saying her unemployment benefits had been deposited into her bank account on April 7. Browder says she never got the $2,000 she'd been waiting on and learned it might have gone to the wrong bank account.

Browder tells 2 On Your Side she was told by LWC that they don't know what bank account it went to because they don't have access to that information. Neither does Browder.

Where the money went is now a mystery.

"They said all the money has been deposited. They can't tell me where and they can't walk me through how to check the account that's listed on the website," she said.

Browder is having difficulty investigating the situation further since she can't reach LWC by phone. She says she's been put on hold for a long time and then the call is disconnected. Right now, Browder says she could use that money.

"I'm driving around with a check engine light on. We're eating $1, $2 foods. I have to shop at Dollar Tree and things like that," she said.

Friday, 2 On Your Side reached out to LWC about Browder's situation. LWC says it cannot share updates about the status of a claimant's review.