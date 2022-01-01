Woman's Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby born in the New Year. Parents Kenneth Noojin and Stephanie Rhodes welcomed their baby girl, Elliette Noojin into the world at 3:40 AM.

Elliette was suppose to be born 10 days from now but was born early, weighing in at 7 lbs, 2 ozs and measuring 20 inches long

Woman's hospital gifted the family a basket with books, supplies and a "First New Year Baby" onesie in celebration. With 8,000 babies born a year at Woman's, Eliette is the first of many special lives that will be welcomed in 2022.