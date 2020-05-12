Woman's Hospital studying effects of coronavirus outbreak on pregnant women

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital is launching a study researching the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnant women in the U.S..

The hospital says the study is the only one of its kind in Louisiana and one of a select few nationwide. The project will look to investigate how expecting mothers are being affected physically, mentally and sociologically during the outbreak.

“The most unique and exciting thing about this survey is that typically when research is done like this, it’s done after the fact,” said Director of Scientific Research Elizabeth Sutton, PhD, who's leading the study. “This is an incredible opportunity to tell the story of how you’re doing and how it feels to be pregnant in the moment as the pandemic is occurring and as it changes.”

Participants will be asked to complete a 20-minute initial survey with questions concerning things like their mental health, pregnancy, work changes and stress. They will then receive a 10-minute follow-up survey each week until they deliver their baby.

Anyone looking to sign up for the survey can do so here or by calling 225-231-5275.