Woman's Hospital safety guidelines amid COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Amid the fears of the coronavirus Woman's Hospital is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The hospital will is block off certain entrance ways. To enter the hospital use the main entrance, cancer patients and regular patients can get to their doctor by entering through the Physician Office Building entrance
Upon entering every patient and visitor at Woman’s Hospital will be screened for the COVID-19 infection in order to protect our community and employees. "Every time you leave the hospital you will be required to go back through screening, regardless of the duration of your absence or if it is within the same day."
The hospitals asks that each patient limit their visitors to two per day. Woman's hospital will not let any person in if they:
- Have signs or symptoms of respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat
- Have had any of the following within the last 14 days:
- Contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
- Contact with someone under investigation for COVID-19
- Contact with someone who has been or is currently ill with respiratory illness
- Traveled internationally to countries with sustained community transmission