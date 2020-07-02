Woman's Hospital: Pregnant women should take extra precautions due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that pregnant women with COVID-19 may be at an increased risk of a more severe illness than women who are not pregnant, Woman’s Hospital issued a notice stating that its physicians encourage pregnant women to take additional precautions to protect their health and the health of their baby.

The CDC findings were based on a study that noted pregnant women with COVID-19 were more likely to be hospitalized and require higher levels of care than non-pregnant women with COVID-19. However, it’s unclear if these findings are from severe illness in pregnancy or just cautious care for those that are expecting.

“Pregnant women should avoid going out in public when at all possible to minimize exposure,” said R. Clifton Moore, M.D., medical director of maternal-fetal medicine for Woman’s Hospital. “They should also pay especially close attention to their health for any symptoms of COVID-19 and maintain regular visits with their OB-GYN to ensure both mom and baby remain in good health.”

Woman’s also recommends that pregnant women self-isolate the last two weeks before delivery when possible. Dr. Moore says expecting moms should limit interactions with others as much as possible, especially in those final weeks before delivery.

Recommendations for pregnant women include:

-Talk to your health care provider about how to stay healthy.

-Do not skip prenatal care appointments.

-Wear a mask in public.

-Wash your hands frequently.

-Limit interactions with other people as much as possible.

-During the last two weeks of your pregnancy, stay at home away from others.

-Inform your doctor prior to your visit if you have fever or cough.

For more information about COVID-19 about Woman’s Hospital and coronavirus, visit womans.org/coronavirus.