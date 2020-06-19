Woman's Hospital invites healthcare workers to participate in COVID-19 survey

BATON ROUGE - Researchers at Woman’s Hospital have organized a survey designed to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on healthcare workers.

They're now looking for healthcare workers to participate in a survey, which will involve answering questions related to the pandemic's impact on their health, feelings, behaviors, and home/work situations.

The study, which is protected by HIPAA, is completely confidential.

It will collect information about each participant's job, physical and mental health, as well as their experience working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All healthcare employees are invited to participate.

Individuals do not have to work directly with patients, but may have any role within a setting where individuals receive healthcare.

Healthcare workers interested in participating can access the survey online at woman.org/covidresearch, email research@womans.org, or call 225-231-5275.