Woman's Hospital counts down to 400,000th birth

2 hours 41 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 9:38 AM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital, named one of the 2025 World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek, is expecting to deliver its 400,000th baby soon.

You can keep track of the system's baby counter here

This is the fifth consecutive year that Woman’s has been recognized for excellence in infection prevention and patient experience in the specialized areas of gynecology and maternity care. Woman’s was also recognized as a leader for Patient Satisfaction. 

Hospital officials spoke on 2une In Monday morning about being recognized by Newsweek and the big countdown to the milestone of 400,000 births at the hospital since 1968.

Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals award is presented annually and is based on recommendations by physicians and healthcare professionals across 30 countries. They review various indicators including patient experience, quality of care, hygiene, safety, medical outcomes and other quality metrics. 

