Woman's body found in Intracoastal Waterway; no foul play suspected

PORT ALLEN - Officials said a woman's body was found in a West Baton Rouge waterway Friday, though they don't believe any crime took place.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed the body was found Friday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing the woman walking along a train trestle earlier in the day, and she was found in the water a short time later. She has not been identified as of Friday evening.

No foul play is suspected in her death, according to the sheriff's office.