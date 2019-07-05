92°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman's body found after being struck by boat in Lake Pontchartrain
SLIDELL - The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered a woman's body in Lake Ponchartrain along the Northshore she was reportedly hit by a boat while swimming Thursday evening.
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials say the woman was swimming near a beach in Slidell when the boat struck her. The beach has been closed off by police.
WWL reports the Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are all assisting in the search.
The boat's driver has been interviewed by authorities, and it's believed it was an accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD: Arson to blame for car wash fire off College Drive
-
Former police chief accused of stealing department money arrested once again
-
American Idol Laine Hardy returning home for upcoming Livingston Parish performance
-
Baton Rouge residents out in force for Fourth of July celebrations
-
Watch the full 2019 Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration