Woman's attempt to break up fight leads to shooting incident and arrest

Valencia Pope

BATON ROUGE – On Saturday, gunshots were heard in the Scotlandville area due to an incident that ended with one woman’s arrest.

Around 1:41 p.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on Fraternity Street. According to a police report, officials spoke with a woman who said 51-year-old Valencia Pope used a gun to fire approximately five shots at her vehicle.

Police say Pope attempted to explain her reason for firing the weapon, telling them she was trying to break up a fist-fight between her daughter and her son’s girlfriend. Records indicate that upon realizing her attempts to stop the fight were unsuccessful, Pope resorted to firing a weapon. Police say Pope told them she thought she'd fired into the air, but wasn't sure.

Police say Pope told them the victim then asked Pope why she shot at her car and Pope apologized before giving the gun to an acquaintance to hide. Authorities say Pope and the woman who hid the gun directed them to the weapon.

Upon retrieving the gun, police arrested Pope and she was eventually booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Her charges include illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property.