Woman robbed store with hypodermic needle she claimed was infected with AIDS
RAYNHAM, Mass. - A woman is accused of robbing a Massachusetts convenience store armed with nothing but a hypodermic needle she claimed was infected with the AIDS virus.
According to ABC News, police responded to the Season Corner Market in Raynham Monday over reports the store was robbed by a woman that evening.
Investigators learned the robber, later identified as 34-year-old Ashley Demers, entered the store brandishing a hypodermic needle she said was infected with AIDS and demanded money. She escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, but a witness was able to capture a photo of the robber's vehicle and license plate.
The vehicle was identified as being involved in a similar robbery in another town. Police soon located the vehicle and apprehended Demers after a brief pursuit.
She was booked for armed robbery and faces more charges related to the pursuit.
