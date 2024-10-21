53°
Woman retires after 35 years of cooking meals for the Zion City community
BATON ROUGE - A woman who has been cooking meals for people in Zion City for the past 35 years has retired.
Tonia Causey has started volunteering at Interfaith Federation in 1987 and established the 'Holy Grill' program to feed the community. Two years later, she became the program's lead cook. She's prepared more than 450,000 meals for people in Baton Rouge.
Along with Holy Grill, she oversaw a Kids Cafe program to nurture school-aged children's minds and bodies during summer months.
Community members gathered at the Charles R Kelly Community Center on Sunday throw her a party, saying 'thank you' for the years of dedication to her hometown.
