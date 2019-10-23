Woman reported to be teacher booked into jail on child pornography, rape charges

LIVINGSTON – A 35-year-old woman was charged with pornography involving juveniles and rape charges early Wednesday.

Cynthia Thompson Perkins was booked into the Livingston Parish jail and was being held on a $500,000 bond. The case against Perkins is being handled by the Attorney General’s office, WBRZ learned.

Specific information about Perkins’ arrest were not available as of this initial post. The Attorney General’s office had not returned phone calls or emails when WBRZ.com initially reported on the arrest.

A Facebook page matching the woman’s name and image listed she was a teacher at an area public school district.

At the junior high were sources said Perkins worked, a person who answered the phone said all questions must be answered by the school system.

The Livingston Parish School System said it was preparing a statement and would release it shortly.

Additional details, and information of possibly another arrest, are expected later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

