Woman released from hospital days after being shot in deadly weekend rampage

BATON ROUGE - One of three people shot during a man's crime spree in which he stabbed his grandmother to death was released from the hospital Thursday.

Rachel Tullos and her mother, Debbie, were shot in the parking lot of a shopping center on Highland Road Sunday morning. The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Morgan, was on the run from sheriff's deputies after he allegedly killed his grandmother at her home and then stabbed his mom.

The sheriff's office said Morgan was trying to steal a car when he shot Rachel, her mother and one other person outside Alexander's Market. Both women were shot in the shoulder, but Debbie—who's still in the hospital—also took a bullet to her face.

UPDATE to last weekend’s shooting rampage: Rachel Tullos, who was shot in her shoulder by Aaron Morgan is back home and recovering! Her mom, Debbie—shot in face—will remain in the hospital, but surgery went well. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HauFPVuZup — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 5, 2021

Both women were awaiting the results of COVID tests they had just taken at a nearby walk-in clinic when they were attacked. Morgan fled the area after the shooting and later pointed a gun at sheriff's deputies, who then fired at him.

Morgan was wounded and checked into a hospital, were he remains in sheriff's office custody.

The other person shot was not seriously hurt.