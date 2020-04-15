Woman recently released from jail, arrested again on arson charges

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that 23-year-old Judayla Woods intentionally set fire to an Acadia Parish home on Vallery Lane, while a family of five, which included two children and their grandmother, were inside.

ACADIA PARISH - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) reports that a woman who was recently released from jail was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson.

Authorities say 23-year-old Judayla Woods intentionally set fire to an Acadia Parish home on Vallery Lane, while a family of five, which included two children and their grandmother, were inside.

Investigators say Woods was also one of the occupants in the home when the family was awakened by smoke alarms.

One of the occupants discovered a mattress on fire in the room Woods was sleeping in and the grandmother was able to extinguish it.

Church Point police officers, who also responded to the call, attempted to approach Woods while in the room where the fire started, but she'd armed herself with a large knife.

She eventually surrendered the knife and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

During this interaction, Woods admitted to setting the fire.

After receiving treatment at a Lafayette-area medical facility Woods was escorted, by SFM deputies, to the Acadia Parish Jail where she was officially booked.