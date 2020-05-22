Woman receives someone else's stimulus money, wants to return to right person

BATON ROUGE - As some people are still waiting for their stimulus checks to make it to them, one woman got her piece of mail but it isn't hers to spend.

Aynn Murray was excited as she opened her mail Thursday. Her stimulus money finally arrived, or so she thought.

"When I opened it there was a debit card," Murray said. "It wasn't mine."

The debit card came ready to use to her address with a notice that reads, "enclosed is your economic impact payment card." Murray assumed it was hers and opened the envelope.

It wasn't until she looked at the debit card did she notice it had someone else's name on there.

"It had my address but not my name," she said.

Murray started making calls for guidance on what she should do with that card.

"I don't know what to do with it, but I would like for the lady to have her card," she said. "She may be like me and need it."

Murray contacted 2 On Your Side Friday afternoon and said the card belongs to the person who lived in her house before she did. She's working to track down the woman who was meant to receive the card to get her that stimulus money.

Meanwhile, Murray is still waiting for hers.