Woman raped while out on bike ride in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL - A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding her bicycle on the Fourth of July.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 64-year-old Slidell woman told deputies the assault happened around 6 p.m. while on a bike ride in the Lacombe area.

Deputies arrested Rene Murrell of Lacombe and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Tuesday for first-degree rape and resisting arrest.

Deputies are still investigating the case.