Woman pretends to order a pizza while actually calling 911 to save her mother from alleged abuser

911 Operator, Tim Teneyck Photo: Buzzfeed

OREGON, OH - Survivors of domestic abuse are often required to use quick-thinking to escape violent situations.

Earlier this month, when one Ohio woman saw that her mother was the victim of abuse, this is exactly what she did.

The woman called 911, but worried that the man abusing her mother would hear and react violently, she made it sound as though she was calling a restaurant to order a pizza.

Buzzfeed reports that the 911 dispatcher who took the woman's call was initially, very confused.

The dispatcher's name was Tim Teneyck and he recalled being puzzled as he asked the woman, “You called 911 to order a pizza? This is the wrong number to call for a pizza.”

But she didn't give up.

Determined to rescue her mother, the woman replied, “No, no, no, no, you’re not understanding,” and then she gave him her address.

At this point, Teneyck realized she was in need of assistance but couldn't speak openly.

So, he asked the woman a series of questions that she could answer with a simple yes or no, such as ‘is the other guy still there?’ and ‘do you need medical attention?’

Once the woman answered Teneyck's yes/no questions, she repeated that she’d like a 'pepperoni pizza,' and Teneyck replied with a confirmation that he was sending help.

Teneyck instructed police to turn their sirens off when they were in the vicinity of the home, so as not to alert the suspect of their arrival.

Once police were on scene, they arrested 56-year-old Simon Lopez who was accused of beating the woman's mother.

Lopez was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

While relating the account of the woman's unconventional way of rescuing her mother, Teneyck took the opportunity to offer advice to anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation. He suggested dialing 911 and then putting the phone down so the dispatcher can listen to what’s happening. He went on to say, the best thing to do is to have an open line and say as much as you can, including your address and name until the dispatcher is able to figure out the situation and the best way to send assistance.

