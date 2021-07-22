Woman poses as car dealership employee, steals truck

BATON ROUGE - A woman is in custody after pulling a fast one at a Baton Rouge Mercedes Benz dealership Wednesday evening.

Police say Crystal Ann Williams, 33, posed as a dealership employee and entered the building after hours. Letting herself into the sales manager's office, she managed to steal multiple sets of keys.

Surveillance footage shows Williams making her way to the parking lot and drove off in a 2020 Blue Dodge Ram Laremie truck. She was later apprehended in Breaux Bridge while still in possession of the stolen vehicle and keys.

Williams was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for illegal possession of stolen items. She also has an affidavit warrant for unauthorized entry of business and theft of a motor vehicle.