Woman pleads not guilty to inappropriate contact with teen

LAKE CHARLES - A 46-year-old Sulphur woman accused of having inappropriate contact with a teenage girl has been arraigned in state district court.



The American Press reports that defense attorney David Green entered not guilty pleas Monday for Angel Owens on three counts of stalking and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.



A complaint on July 15 with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff 's Office alleged Owens had been threatening, stalking and having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl who was her student at a local driving school.



Kim Myers, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Owens had given the girl an iPhone so that she could communicate with her and told her to keep it hidden from her parents.





