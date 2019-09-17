Woman pleads not guilty in carjacking that led to dog's death

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of stealing a vehicle and leaving the victim's dog to die from heat exhaustion has pleaded not guilty in court.

Leslie Aguillard was charged with carjacking, theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In July, Aguillard allegedly stole a truck that was parked at Pelican Donuts on the corner of Antioch Road and Tiger Bend Road. The victim told deputies that an unidentified woman jumped into his truck, which was left running and unlocked with the dog inside, and drove off. The man was hurt while trying to stop the woman from pulling away.

Family members say the dog was found dead in the vehicle the next day.