Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide after 2021 crash left 34-year-old dead in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — A woman pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges after a Killian crash that left a 34-year-old woman dead in 2021.

Kelli Lemoine pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless operation and driving under suspension on Monday in a Livingston Parish courtroom.

She was arrested after the July 18, 2021, crash that left Brittany Costello dead on the Killian Bridge.

Livingston Parish deputies said Lemoine lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the opposing lane, striking another vehicle. Prosecutors told WBRZ that her blood alcohol content exceeded .20, more than double the legal limit for an adult driver.