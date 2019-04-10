74°
Woman picks matching numbers 30 times to win lottery game

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.

Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.” She then bought 10 more because she was "really feeling it."

The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000. Brown says she “nearly had a heart attack.”

She’s considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

