Woman mysteriously goes missing on her way to Mississippi casino

2 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 7:46 PM June 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: STPSO via Facebook

ST. TAMMANY - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who mysteriously disappeared on her way to a casino in Mississippi on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Courtney Johnson was last heard from just after 6 p.m. on June 22 when she told a friend she was headed east on I-12 in the Madisonville area. She had plans to meet up with friends at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, but never checked into the hotel room she booked. 

Detectives believe Johnson may have made it to Mississippi based on information collected during the investigation. She was driving a dark gray 2016 Mazda 6. 

Courtney Johnson is described as 5'5", 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. 

Those who may have any information on her whereabouts are urged to call Cpl. Parker at 985-276-1348 or 985-898-2338.

