Woman lying in roadway killed by hit-and-run vehicle, driver sought

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a 53-year-old woman.



Authorities say the incident happened in the 2100 block of Scenic Hwy around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Viola Jarvis was struck by a white vehicle that was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway.

Police say Jarvis was not in a car at the time of the crash. Jarvis was reportedly laying in the roadway.

The driver of the white vehicle is still at large and the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.