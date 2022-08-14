80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed, man and dog injured in New Orleans shooting Sunday

3 hours 19 minutes ago Sunday, August 14 2022 Aug 14, 2022 August 14, 2022 7:55 PM August 14, 2022 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon that also injured a man and a dog. 

According to NOLA.com, the shooting happened at the corner of Canal and North Derbingy streets around 5 p.m.

Police told the news outlet the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and the dog was also taken in for treatment. 

Trending News

No more details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days