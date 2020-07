Woman killed in shooting off S. Choctaw Drive Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person being shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The incident was reported before 1:30 p.m. Monday on N Harco Drive off S Choctaw Drive. Authorities said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.