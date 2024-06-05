88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman killed in shooting after confronting car burglars along Spanish Town Road

8 hours 58 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 4:06 AM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was shot dead when she and family members confronted car burglars at an apartment complex along Spanish Town Road, police said Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police said Roneisha Truvillion, 29, was shot at the Elysian Apartments complex on Spanish Town Road at North 13th Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said Truvillion and a family member confronted burglars before she was shot. She died later at a hospital.

Investigators have not revealed how many burglars were involved, nor whether they were breaking into a car belonging to the woman or her family.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Roneisha Truvillion and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends during this difficult time. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, and any further inquiries should be directed to the Baton Rouge Police Department," Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, property manager of Elysian Apartments, said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

