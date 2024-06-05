87°
Woman killed in shooting after confronting car burglars along Spanish Town Road

7 hours 27 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 4:06 AM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was shot dead when she and family members confronted car burglars at an apartment complex along Spanish Town Road, police said Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police said Roneisha Truvillion, 29, was shot at the Elysian Apartments complex on Spanish Town Road at North 13th Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said Truvillion and a family member confronted burglars before she was shot. She died later at a hospital.

Investigators have not revealed how many burglars were involved, nor whether they were breaking into a car belonging to the woman or her family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

