Woman killed in Port Allen crash Friday

Friday, April 03 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday.

Sources tell WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 1 o'clock near the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. The victim was said to be a 55-year-old woman from the area.

She has not been identified at this time. 

No other details about the crash are available at this time. 

