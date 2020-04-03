78°
Woman killed in Port Allen crash Friday
PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday.
Sources tell WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 1 o'clock near the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. The victim was said to be a 55-year-old woman from the area.
She has not been identified at this time.
No other details about the crash are available at this time.
Teachers parade past students homes to bring happiness, hope
Authorities question teen after second fire at Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Bishop makes appeal for St. Vincent de Paul
