Woman killed in hit-and-run near Jefferson Highway; truck mirror left behind at scene

Tuesday, January 25 2022
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman Sunday night.

Leah Tatman was walking near the northbound fog line of Jefferson Highway south of Highland just after 10 p.m. Sunday when a Dodge Ram was traveling north on Jefferson and struck her.

Tatman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she later died. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Tatman for analysis.

Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Tatman is a 2018-2020 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 model. After striking Tatman, the passenger side mirror housing was dislodged from the vehicle and left on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Troopers urge anyone with information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

